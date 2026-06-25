Trumpy Nepo Baby Melts Down Over Dad’s Self-Own

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, the eldest daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, has taken to social media to fume about unfavorable coverage of her father’s apparent dig at her.

While Duffy-Alfonso, as well as several of his nine children, was standing next to him on stage at MAGA’s Freedom 250 kickoff, Duffy slammed young people attaining fulfillment by finding “fame on social media.”

“They have been told that they would be fulfilled with hookup culture, or some get-rich-quick scheme, or they could find fame on social media, and that would fulfill them,” Duffy said. “But I’ll tell you, they found that that’s a false promise.”

He also used the word “libtard” to describe musicians who declined to perform at the Trumpy event.

Duffy-Alfonso, 26, is a frequent poster online, but she erupted over the Daily Beast’s report on the irony of her father’s remarks.

Her father used a disparaging remark while speaking at a MAGA event. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Round two of The Daily Beast’s weird, unprovoked obsession with me,” she complained online.

“A few weeks ago, they attacked me for giving birth. Now they’re attacking me for… standing next to my dad at a Freedom 250 event?” she claimed.

She then attempted to set the record straight, saying she does not find “fulfillment from posting on X,” despite making several posts a day.

“My dad said to find fulfillment through faith and family — and I have. I’m a practicing Catholic, married to a wonderful husband, and just had a beautiful baby. Which, again, they attacked me for a few weeks ago,” she again claimed.

@evitaduffy_1/X

The Daily Beast reported at the time of her daughter’s birth that she had “announced that she had given birth to a baby girl,” but her ire appears to have been towards the use of the phrase “nepo-baby” in the headline.

Evita took issue with being called a "nepo-baby," and claimed that it meant the Daily Beast and the article's author hated mothers. MAGA accounts then attacked the article's author online. @evitaduffy_1/X

After giving birth to her daughter, she was welcomed on Fox News by her mother, Rachel Campos Duffy, a Fox & Friends weekend host, to describe her life since giving birth.

“I’m absolutely in love with her, and in love with my new life,” she said of motherhood. “And you wouldn’t experience that if you took the advice of the TikTokers who hate motherhood and having children.”

Evita's daughter's birth was highlighted on a primetime Fox program as her mother filled in for Jesse Waters. Jesse Waters Primetime/Fox News

Duffy-Alfonso is a frequent face on Fox & Friends when her mother hosts the program.

Duffy Alfonso posting about going on 'Fox & Friends,' of which her mom is a weekend host. @evitaduffy_1/X

Her 26-year-old husband, Michael Alfonso, is running for the same House seat in Wisconsin that her dad held from 2011 to 2019. Alfonso has never held, or even run for, elected office.

His campaign website says that after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he worked in construction and poured concrete. He later left Wisconsin for Florida to produce The Dan Bongino Show, the podcast of the right-wing conspiracy theorist and former FBI deputy director.

The exact details of his work history, as well as whether he currently has a job, remain unclear.

Alfonso's campaign appears to be heavily helped by who is father-in-law is. Evita Duffy-Alfonso/Instagram

Alfonso has also benefited from his father-in-law’s connections, as Duffy funneled $1 million from his campaign committee to a super PAC supporting his son-in-law’s campaign for his old congressional seat, the Badger Project reported. His campaign has also drawn support from unlikely donors to a rural Wisconsin district, including transportation industry lobbyists.