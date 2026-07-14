Trumpy Governor Busted Attempting Flex in Traffic Stop

A MAGA governor has gotten off scot-free after flexing his position during a traffic stop.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump in his current bid for re-election, was captured on police bodycam footage name-dropping himself to seemingly try to get himself out of a red light violation, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Newly released body camera footage shows Lombardo, 63, being pulled over in his pickup truck by an officer near the Mandalay Bay casino in May.

As the officer greets the governor and his wife and begins to explain the observed infraction, Lombardo, who was once the sheriff in Las Vegas, wastes no time in attempting to weasel his way out of a ticket.

Lombardo is a key Trump ally in Nevada. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“I’m Joe Lombardo,” he says, interrupting the officer.

“I’m aware,” the officer replies. “For the red light violation back there—your right turn onto Giles..."

“C’mon, man,” Lombardo pleads next.

“You are good to go, sir. Appreciate you. Have a good day,” the officer responds before heading back to his car.

Reached for comment, the governor’s office referred the Daily Beast to his re-election campaign. Neither Lombardo’s campaign nor the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department immediately returned the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Lombardo has been endorsed by Trump twice—once in 2022 and again for his current re-election campaign. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The governor’s campaign shared a statement on Tuesday addressing the traffic stop, saying that Lombardo and his wife were on their way to Harry Reid International Airport.

“Two months ago, Governor Lombardo and his wife were briefly pulled over on their way to the airport by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over a question about whether Governor Lombardo had come to a complete stop while turning,” the statement read.

Lombardo’s campaign said that the governor “fully complied with all instructions” and that he had not attempted to sway favor with the officer by introducing himself.

“As the officer approached the vehicle, he introduced himself to Governor Lombardo, who responded in kind by simply saying ‘Joe Lombardo,’ as a matter of courtesy,” the campaign explained in an email, according to the Review-Journal. “At no point did the Governor invoke his office and seek—or expect—preferential treatment."

Lombardo was pulled over near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/REUTERS

Steve Grammas, president of the union representing Las Vegas Metro officers, told the Review-Journal the incident was “an absolutely nothing car stop.”

“Thousands of those happen every month,” he told the outlet. “We don’t write everybody a ticket.”