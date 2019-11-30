Get Styled And Save: Nordstrom’s Trunk Club Is Giving Future Credit With Your Purchase
In the midst of scrambling for gifts, it can be tempting to put aside any personal purchases (“I shouldn’t be buying anything for me!”). The Cyber Weekend deal from Nordstrom's Trunk Club is a perfect excuse to treat yourself (even just a little).
For the uninitiated, Trunk Club is a clothing service where a professional stylist selects a few outfits (six to ten items, usually) based on a quiz where you share preferences, star favorite looks, and select brands you normally shop. The trunk is sent to you, and you have 5 days to try the clothes on in the comfort of your home, sending back whatever you’re not feeling. There’s a $25 stylist fee to receive a box, but this is credited toward the price of anything you keep, aka: if you buy a single item, the stylist comes free!
From now until 12/2, you can earn even more credit based on your purchased items (say, a holiday party look?). To cash in, put in a request for a box before 12/2. Then, earn credit based on the purchase total of the items you keep! A $125 order gets you $25 in credit, $250 gets $50, and $400 earns a whopping $100 to use for future Trunk Club purchases. Want some free clothes with your clothes? Yes, please! Take the style quiz and get started now.
