‘Trust Jesus’ MAGA Bus Crashes Into Pole Ahead of Staten Island Pro-Trump Rally

If it was a sign from God, it was a little on the nose.

A trailer decked out in MAGA merch that reportedly belongs to two Trump superfans was totaled in a traffic accident on Staten Island on Sunday, with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole just hours before a rally for the former president was set to kick off nearby.

A video of the aftermath taken by a bystander shows the damaged bus at rest on the street, “Trust Jesus” and “Let’s Go Brandon” posters littered around its shattered windscreen.

“It was parked by the CVS and it just rolled down,” a witness can be heard saying in the video. “Nobody was in it.”

“Holy crap,” another person replies, adding that it was a “freaking miracle” no one was hurt.

“This right after Trump gets declared guilty,” the person continued. “Unbelievable. If ever you needed a metaphor.”

On Thursday, the former president was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal courthouse—a mere 25-minute ferry ride away from the scene of the crash. He is set to be sentenced on July 11.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the crash occurred just before noon, and that two people–a man and a woman—had been inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The man suffered minor injuries upon impact, police said.

Though its occupants were not immediately identified, the Post reported that the bus was “known to belong to” Donna Eiden and Rocky Granata, a Pennsylvania couple who criss-cross the country to hawk pro-Trump merchandise at his rallies.

“If they make [it] for Trump, we pretty much have it,” Eiden told the newspaper last month.

The pair of MAGA diehards have traveled to 42 states and more than 100 Trump rallies, according to MLive.com.

The former president was not expected to grace Sunday’s rally in Staten Island, but Rudy Giuliani advertised the event on social media, saying he would be there. A poster he shared indicated that other right-wing celebrities like Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), champion boxer Cara Castronuova, and “creative patriot” Scott LoBaido would also be in attendance.

“Wear MAGA hats & gear! Bring signs & flags!” the poster read.

But where will fans get their merch now?