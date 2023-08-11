CHEAT SHEET
    Truth Social Reported Trump-Loving Man Killed During FBI Raid: Report

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Reuters/Marco Bello

    Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, was one of the entities that reported a MAGA-loving Utah man to the FBI for threats to kill, among others, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and President Joe Biden. Bragg is currently prosecuting Trump for lying on business records to cover up an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Craig Robertson, 75, was ultimately killed in a raid by federal authorities Wednesday morning after he pointed a gun at agents who were there to arrest him, NBC News reported.

