Truth Social Users Are Fuming Over ‘Censorship’ on Trump’s Platform
‘BAD AS TWITTER’
Claims of “censorship” are flying on Donald Trump’s alternative social media platform, Truth Social. The main point of contention among users is that Trump’s site continues to apply “sensitive content” notices obscuring some posts, including a popular anti-Biden meme. “This content may not be suitable for all audiences,” the notice states. That content warning has also covered up a popular graphic depicting Jesus Christ and a quote from the Bible with a gray filter, leaving users fuming. “Truth Social loves censorship,” one user wrote, whose bio on the site included the hashtag “NoMoreRINOs.” Another pro-Trump user “Ultra MAGA Peanut” responded on platform stating that Truth Social “should be embarrassed over this censorship.” “Sadly, I see so many innocent posts that are marked as sensitive,” another user, @sammyrisley, wrote. “It is almost as bad as Twitter,” another MAGA-loving user declared. “Thought Trump was all about the Truth!!!!” A Truth Social spokesperson didn't return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. The continued drama follows a user claiming Trump had blocked her on his own platform.