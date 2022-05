Ben survived his run-in with some nasty shrimp and has returned to us. We made Kelly Weill (@kellyweill) join us to talk about Russiagate, posting for Putin on Twitter, and the next film in the 21 Jump Street franchise. Also we talk to Jeb Lund (@Mobute) of The Guardian, Esquire and our podcast-in-arms This Week in Atrocity.

Download and listen in iTunes.