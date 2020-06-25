Tequila, Mandarin & Mint: Meet the Quirk Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Friendship and family inspired me. The love we carry for those around us, and the hope and belief that the ones we love are within good health, happiness and fortune.”

When would you serve this drink? “A Quirk is best enjoyed after a day on the water, an exhilarating workout or a nice meal with family. It’s a bright and refreshing way to reward yourself for doing an activity that recharges your energy.”

What music would you pair it with? ““Beat 54 (All Good Now)” by Jungle.”

What food would you pair it with? “A fresh shrimp salad marinated in lemon vinaigrette with a spinach base.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My brother Connor. He passed away and I want to share with him the art of the craft I’ve been exploring these past few years.”

Quirk

By Allie Phifer

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

.75 oz Mandarin-Mint Syrup*

.75 oz Lemon juice

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Mint leaf

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and pour unstrained into a rocks glass. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Mandarin-Mint Syrup*

Peel 4 mandarin oranges and separate them into segments. Add the oranges and 2 cups of water to a small pot and simmer (do not boil) for 20 minutes. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Slap a handful of mint (roughly half a cup) and add it to the pot. Simmer for 10 more minutes and strain into a clean bottle.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

