A Tequila & Grapefruit Twist on a Negroni

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired to make this cocktail because unaged agave spirits need their time in the spotlight with classic cocktails.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this cocktail during taco night with my friends, because we love a soiree and something off the beaten path.”

What music would you pair it with? “I would serve this with summer jams in hopes of better days!”

What food would you pair it with? “I always want tacos with tequila. Add sherry to the mix and I’m a happy lady!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I want to make this cocktail for my best friend Chelsea. She loves dry tequila cocktails, despite being a pastry chef, and I love surprising her with a drink she will love!”

1795 Negroni

By Genna Bestmann

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Grapefruit-Infused Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila*

.75 oz Manzanilla sherry

.75 oz Fortified white wine

1 dash Malört

1 pinch Salt

Glass: Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into an Old-Fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Grapefruit-Infused Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Tequila Plata*

Peel one large grapefruit. Try to get just the skin and not the bitter white pith. Add the peels to a bottle of Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila and let sit overnight. Strain out the peels and rebottle.

Genna Bestmann is a talented Chicago bartender

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

