Spicing Up Tequila Cocktails

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The inspiration came from wanting to create something that highlighted the smooth texture and fresh vegetal notes of Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila, while keeping the cocktail simple and refreshing like a Margarita, but without the use of citrus.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this cocktail on a beautiful sunny day with nothing but relaxation on the agenda.”

What music would you pair it with? “Definitely some mood enhancing lo-fi beats/hip-hop. I personally enjoyed this cocktail listening to tracks like “Sunday” by Easy Life.”

What food would you pair it with? “I envision this cocktail being enjoyed with a fresh seafood tower or even a nice platter of oysters.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d like to serve this across the bar to any guest, once bars reopen...which is hopefully soon.”

Business Casual

By Kalani Ben

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

.75 oz Suze

.5 oz Red Pepper-Infused Fino Sherry*

4 dashes Orange bitters

2 dashes Lime bitters

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Salt & pepper mixed with olive oil

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a double Old- Fashioned glass. Fill with fresh ice and garnish with a couple drops of salt and pepper mixed with olive oil.

Red Pepper-Infused Fino Sherry*

Quarter two Anaheim chili peppers for every 375ml of sherry. Muddle the peppers lightly in a jar before adding the sherry. Allow the mixture to macerate for up to two hours in the refrigerator.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.