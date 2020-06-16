Yes, You Should Mix Rum with Grapefruit Juice

Thank you Appleton® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I always like a drink that requires some smashing of ice! Drinks that can be built rather than shaking or stirring are a nice easy way to make a cocktail and also make less dirty dishes! Plus, they look beautiful.””

When would you serve this drink? “I think this is a late afternoon or brunch time cocktail.”

What food would you pair it with? “Jerk chicken would be great.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My Mama. She loves a good rum drink!”

Cardinal Sin

By Ivy Mix

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Appleton® Estate Rare Blend 12 Year Rum (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Campari®

Half a lime

.5 part Maple syrup

1 part Grapefruit juice

Glass: Collins

DIRECTIONS

Cut the half of lime into quarters and add it to a Collins glass. Muddle the lime and then add the rest of the ingredients. Fill with cracked ice and swizzle. Top with more cracked ice.

Interview has been condensed and edited.