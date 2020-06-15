Start Your Evening with this Classic Gin Cocktail

Thank you Bulldog® Gin for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “With everyone on stay-at-home orders, we have all become our own bartender. So often we want to create an interesting cocktail, but don’t have access to fresh berries. I wanted to show how jam can be used in a cocktail in place of fresh fruit. The Clover Club Cocktail is a delicious drink, and it really is delicious and close to the original when jam is used in place of a fresh raspberry syrup.”

When would you serve this drink? “This is a before dinner drink.”

What music would you pair it with? “It is a sophisticated cocktail, so I think jazz is fitting.”

What food would you pair it with? “Homemade potato chips with truffle crème fraîche dip. I think a salty snack goes well with this drink. Spicy or salty nuts are good, too.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would give anything to make one of these for my Mom right now. I hate that I can’t go visit her.”

Clover Club Cocktail

DIRECTIONS

1.5 parts Bulldog® Gin (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Dry vermouth

.75 part Lemon juice

.75 part Raspberry jam

1 Egg white

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Lemon wheel or fresh raspberries

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. You can garnish with a lemon wheel or fresh raspberries if you have them on hand.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.