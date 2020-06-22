You’ll Want to Drink this Tequila Cocktail All Summer Long

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted something light and easy drinking. The weather is getting better every day and we all need a little bit of sunshine in our lives.”

When would you serve this drink? “If there’s a perfect time to drink this cocktail, it would be during a sunset wherever you are in the world.”

What music would you pair it with? ““Mucha Muchacha” from Esquivel, the album’s name is Cabaret Mañana and, to be honest, the whole album is a great pairing with a happy life and a good drink.”

What food would you pair it with? “Tacos! Tasty and spicy!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My little brother Paul who lives in France because I miss him the most during this challenging time.”

Dobel Pineapple Fizz

By Maxime Belfand

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Maestro Dobel® Diamante® Tequila (Order on Drizly)

1 oz Pineapple juice

1 oz Sage Pineapple Shrub*

1 oz Unsweetened coconut milk

.5 oz Lime juice

pinch Tajín

Soda water

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Sage leaf

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a highball glass and fill with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a sage leaf.

Sage Pineapple Shrub*

Add 100 grams of sugar, 100 grams of apple vinegar, four to five sage leaves and 200 grams of pineapple rinds and pulp to a resealable container. Store in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, mix the shrub well and strain into a clean container.

Thank you Maestro Dobel® Tequila for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.