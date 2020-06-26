Love Daiquiris? Then You Need to Try this Drink

Thank you Appleton® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

When would you serve this drink? “I’d love to serve this cocktail at a pool party: the music would be bumping, people would be grilling, while others would be in the pool floating on an inflatable flamingo sipping and getting their groove on!”

What music would you pair it with? “The song “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai. If the drink won’t get you grooving, this tune with its thumping bass lines, syncopated beats and dance centric lyrics definitely will!”

What food would you pair it with? “I’d pair this cocktail with some summertime grilled fair. Jamaican jerk chicken kabobs; so you can have a skewer in one hand, the Daiq in the other and groove all over the place!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d love to make a round of these cocktails for my late grandfather. I know we’d spend the afternoon sitting by the pool he built at my grandparents’ house and tapping our toes to some music on the radio.”

Get Your Groove Daiq

By Bradley Moore

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Appleton® 8-Year-Old Reserve Rum

.75 part Cola-Demerara Syrup*

.75 part Lime juice

1 dash Angostura® Bitters

1 pinch Salt

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Express an orange peel over the glass and discard.

Cola-Demerara Syrup*

Add 2 cups of your favorite cola and the peel of 1 orange to a sauce pot and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Take it off from the heat, remove the peel and add half a cup of demerara sugar. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Strain into a clean container and store in the refrigerator.

