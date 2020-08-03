Go on a Getaway with this Tropical Tequila Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired by the warm summer weather and some ingredients I had in my kitchen. I wanted a drink that was approachable for anyone to make in their homes.”

When would you serve this drink? “I would serve this in the afternoon or right before dinner. It’s a great way to entertain people before a long evening.”

What music would you pair it with? “I’m all over the place with music. But some chill R&B would be great to relax to while still having a good beat.”

What food would you pair it with? “I’d serve this with some fresh veggies and fruit with dips. Something light and crisp that anyone can have.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Michelle Obama.”

The Getaway

By Pam Wiznitzer

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Maestro Dobel® Diamante® Tequila

.5 oz Coconut water syrup (equal parts coconut water and sugar)

.75 oz Pineapple juice

.75 oz Lemon juice

pinch Salt

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Shredded toasted coconut

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe. Garnish with shredded toasted coconut.

Thank you Maestro Dobel® Tequila for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.