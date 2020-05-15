Upgrading the Gin & Tonic

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “It’s a very simple recipe. By using both tonic and soda it comes out drier, also you can see the botanicals used in this gin coming out and shining.”

When would you serve this drink? “Great as an aperitif or for brunch.”

What music would you pair it with? “Bill Withers’ song “Lovely Day.””

What food would you pair it with? “Mortadella Katsu Sando.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Bartender Declan Padraic Mcgurk.”

Gin & Sonic

By Masa Urushido

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Roku® Gin (Order on Drizly)

Tonic water

Club soda

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Japanese Daikon & Cucumber Pickles*

DIRECTIONS

Add the gin to a Collins glass and fill with ice. Top with half tonic and half club soda. Garnish with Japanese daikon and cucumber pickles.

Japanese Daikon & Cucumber Pickles*

INGREDIENTS

2 Persian cucumbers

A quarter of a small daikon radish

3 pinches Salt

Peel of half a lemon

Kombu

.5 oz Yuzu or lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Slice the daikon radish and cucumbers into 20 thin slices. Add all of the ingredients to an airtight container and shake gently. Refrigerate the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain the water from the container and repack in a clean container.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Roku® Gin, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.