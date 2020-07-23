The Beauty of a Japanese Whisky Highball

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Like many bartenders, I’ve been enamored of the Japanese style of bartending for a long time. I’ve been lucky enough to travel to Japan on many occasions and witness this mastery first hand. They take something as simple as a Highball, a drink that many people might consider mundane, and make it with such reverence and with the utmost respect for both the process and the ingredients. The size and chill of the glass, the quality of the ice, the bubbles in the water, the proper stirring technique and so much more. I wish more bartenders would pay simple drinks, like the Highball, the respect they are due.”

When would you serve this drink? “I love this as a sundowner, so around dusk would be perfect.”

What music would you pair it with? “I’m not sure, though I do like a little Dean Martin or some chill bossa nova as I’m making my early evening aperitivo. Cliché for sure, but perfect yes!”

What food would you pair it with? “Something salty. I’m a sucker for salt & vinegar chips/crisps. I also love a crudité plate with a nice dip as a cocktail pairing snack.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to have a drink with Barack Obama.”

Japanese Highball

By Naren Young

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Suntory Whisky Toki® (Order on Drizly)

4 parts Club soda

Glass: Highball (frozen)

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Fill a frozen highball glass with ice. Add the whisky and top with club soda. Stir. Express a piece of lemon peel over the drink and drop it into the glass.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

