Love Negronis? You Need to Try this Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I love Negronis and mezcal, so this was a no brainer for me. I discovered the beauty of combining grapefruit and Cynar a long time ago, and have been a fan ever since. I figured this combination would be great in a Mezcal Negroni, since it is so grounded and earth driven anyway.”

When would you serve this drink? “Any day of the week. If someone wants a twist on a Negroni or a mezcal driven drink this will do the trick!”

What food would you pair it with? “Anything off the grill! I drink a Negroni with anything, it’s the perfect drink in my mind!”

What Music would you pair it with? “Oh man! Probably something timeless, maybe “Love Come Down” by Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King, or the Dreamboat Annie album by Heart, but again, this can be paired with anything! Some Rosalía or Megan Thee Stallion or even Astrud Gilberto!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Probably anyone who says they don’t like mezcal! Although, I wouldn’t mind making a couple for Marsha P. Johnson as it is Pride month and I think she would be so amazing to talk to. It would also be a way to say thank you for all the work and activism she did for the LGBT+ community.”

Negroni de la Tierra

By Ramsey Musk

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Montelobos® Mezcal

.5 part Campari®

.5 part Cynar®

.5 part Sweet vermouth

.25 part Grapefruit liqueur

Glass: Double Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Pinch of sea salt and grapefruit peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a double Old-Fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Express the grapefruit peel over the drink and drop into the glass. Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt.

