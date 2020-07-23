Vodka, Sake, Jasmine Tea & Citrus: Meet the No Rice, No Life

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to emphasize the delicate, smooth, and mildly silky characteristics of the vodka, partnering it with other delicate Japanese ingredients (yuzu, sake, rice vinegar), to create a crisp, simple, yet nuanced cocktail.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d want to serve this drink as the first (or second) cocktail of the evening, prior to enjoying an umami driven Japanese meal. If no meal was planned, it makes a perfect accompaniment to a mildly balmy summer day.”

What music would you pair it with? “Probably some late ’90s/early 2000s DJ Krush. Chill, moody, hip-hop vibes all the way.”

What food would you pair it with? “Though I am a proponent of enjoying cocktails before or after a meal, I feel like this cocktail would pair wonderfully with the first few bites of an omakase sushi dinner or perhaps with a couple of yakitori skewers.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d be honored to serve this drink to master bartender Gen Yamamoto.”

No Rice, No Life

By Eli Hetrick

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Haku® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Medium dry sake

.5 part Silver Tip Jasmine Tea Syrup*

.5 part Yuzu juice

.25 part Lemon juice

1 tsp Rice vinegar

1 pinch Kosher salt

5 dashes Ground white pepper (optional)

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Silver Tip Jasmine Tea Syrup*

Combine 500 grams very hot water and 25 grams loose leaf Silver Tip Jasmine Tea, and allow to steep for 15 minutes. Strain into a saucepan and add an equal amount of sugar. Heat on medium heat and stir occasionally until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from the heat, allow to cool, and pour into a clean bottle.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Haku® Vodka, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly