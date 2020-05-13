A Japanese-Inspired Brunch Cocktail

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to highlight the silky texture of Haku® Vodka, with something creamy. I looked in my fridge and found some almond milk. Miso and nuts (usually walnuts) are a classic pairing in Japanese cuisine, and it also gives body to the drink. Almond milk and miso are both breakfast things for me, so the drink is named Ohayo, which is ‘good morning’ in Japanese.”

When would you serve this drink? “Anytime the sun is shining.”

What music would you pair it with? “This is a tough one, but Emancipator recently came out with a new song called “Labyrinth” that is just the right amount of funky for this cocktail. I’d love to drink this outside with that song playing.”

What food would you pair it with? “You could go nuts (haha) with a pistachio cake, but I think something charred (maybe some grilled veggies with a yogurt dressing) would be complementary, too.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My grandpa. He didn’t drink much, so he’d probably just have one sip, but it would be cool to share my take on Japanese flavors with him.”

Ohayo

By Koharu Usui

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Haku® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

1.5 parts Almond milk

.75 part Honey syrup (one part honey, one part water)

.5 tsp Lemon juice

.25 tsp Miso

.5 part Ginger beer

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the ginger beer, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Twist a lemon peel over the drink and discard.

