Mastering Mixology: The Classic Old-Fashioned

Thank you Wild Turkey® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “An Old-Fashioned is simple, straightforward and lets the bourbon shine.”

When would you serve this drink? “I especially enjoy an Old-Fashioned after dinner in a comfy chair.”

What music would you pair it with? “Either the late great Django Reinhardt (my grandfather’s favorite) or something down home, like some good Appalachian bluegrass or outlaw country music.”

What food would you pair it with? “Steak and potatoes.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I love making Old-Fashioneds for my guests at work all the time, but I especially like making them for my sister Jessica. She’s got an amazing palate and loves to nerd out with me.”

Old-Fashioned

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Wild Turkey ® 101 Bourbon

.25 part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

2 dashes Angostura ® Bitters

Glass: Old-Fashioned

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to an Old-Fashioned glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with an orange peel.

