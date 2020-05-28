A Mint & Lime Cocktail Designed for Afternoon Sipping

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The Patio Siesta was inspired by my desire to create an incredibly refreshing, delicious, and easy to make, twist on a Margarita that would involve no shaking or juicing and very little prep.”

When would you serve this drink? “I imagine myself whipping it up at a moment’s notice, sitting on a patio lounge chair on a hot afternoon and cooling down to reset, hopefully, followed by a light midday nap.”

What music would you pair it with? ““Spice” by Ravyn Lenae or “Urban Jazz” by IAMDDB.”

What food would you pair it with? “It’s so light and refreshing, especially with the addition of the soda water, so I’d say it can go with most things but a beautiful summer salad or some Baja fish tacos sound like great options.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Given that I’ve been home and social distancing, my biggest wish would be to share this cocktail with a group of my closest girlfriends. The loving and supportive friendships in my life have been my lifeline through all of this. So to be able to share a cocktail with those humans, would be as close to perfect as things could get.”

Patio Siesta

By Veronica Correa

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila (Order on Drizly)

1 oz Mint Lime Cordial*

Soda water

Glass: Highball, rimmed with salt

Garnish: Lime wedge

DIRECTIONS

Run a lime wedge along the rim of a highball glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish of salt. Add the tequila and Mint Lime Cordial to the prepared glass and fill with ice. Top with club soda. Stir, and garnish with a lime wedge.

Mint Lime Cordial*

INGREDIENTS

Peels of 8 limes

Juice of 8 limes

8 oz Sugar

Mint scraps

DIRECTIONS

In a resealable container, lightly muddle the lime peels and sugar. Add the mint scraps. You don’t want to muddle the mint, since you’re mostly using mint stems and you want to avoid the syrup becoming bitter. Let the mixture sit out, stirring occasionally, overnight or until the sugar is mostly dissolved. Once the sugar is dissolved add the lime juice, stir, and then strain the syrup into a clean container. Many different herbs will work as a substitute for the mint. The syrup will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.