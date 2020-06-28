Spice Up Your Paloma with Sriracha Syrup

Thank you Espolòn® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The Paloma is simply one of the most delicious tequila-based cocktails ever created. This riff was inspired by pho noodle soup and its toppings/garnishes. Agave based spirits and spice complement each other beautifully. This cocktail is light and spritzy with a kiss of spice.”

When would you serve this drink? “It’s the perfect summer patio sipper.”

What music would you pair it with? “Beach House Radio for chill poolside summertime vibes.”

What food would you pair it with? “Hawaiian tuna poke with rice.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Julia Child. I’d love to have a story time session with her.”

Pho Loma

By Sharon Yeung

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Espolòn® Blanco Tequila

1 part Grapefruit juice

.5 part Lime juice

.5 part Sriracha Syrup*

Soda water

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lime wheel and sprigs of cilantro and Thai basil

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with a lime wheel and sprigs of cilantro and Thai basil.

Sriracha Syrup*

Add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar to a blender. Blend, and then add 2 teaspoons of sriracha. Blend again, and transfer to a resealable container.

