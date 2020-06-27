A Tequila Brunch Cocktail Inspired by Pancakes

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Being stuck in quarantine has prompted me to cook things I wouldn’t normally make for myself. I’m not typically a big breakfast eater, but since I’m now on a regular schedule of getting up super early I’ve kind of adopted it into part of my daily routine. The best thing I’ve made for breakfast so far has been blueberry pancakes with some sliced bananas. Simple, but super tasty and easy to do. I figured, why not make a cocktail out of that?”

When would you serve this drink? “This is definitely a brunch drink.”

What music would you pair it with? “Anything from the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack.”

What food would you pair it with? “This one is tough because the cocktail does have a decent amount of perceived sweetness. Maybe a ceviche or something light with some decent acidity.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Bill Murray. He’s on the top of my list of people to meet and I bet he’d be a hell of a lot of fun to have a drink with. So Bill, if you see this hit me up!”

Pick Me Up

By Brad Langdon

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Añejo Tequila

.5 oz Banana liqueur

.5 oz Blueberry Maple Syrup*

2-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Fresh blueberries

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with one large ice cube. Garnish with a skewer of fresh blueberries.

Blueberry Maple Syrup*

Add 2/3 cup of maple syrup, 1/3 cup of water and 1 cup of blueberries to a saucepan. Heat over medium heat until the blueberries burst. Strain the syrup into a clean bottle.

