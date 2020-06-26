Mix Up this Poolside Sipper

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired to create this drink by the upcoming summer season.”

When would you serve this drink? “It should be served and enjoyed anywhere there is bright sunlight and when the temperature is 65 degrees Fahrenheit and above.”

What music would you pair it with? “Soulful music like Sade.”

What food would you pair it with? “A dish that’s cooling, perhaps with a spicy kick, like crudo or tiradito.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang or Ali Wong.”

Poolside

By Karen Fu

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Haku® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

1 part Coco-Citrus-Tea Cordial*

Sparkling grapefruit soda

Glass: Highball or rocks

Garnish: Lemon or grapefruit wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the sparkling grapefruit soda, to a highball or rocks glass and fill with ice. Top with sparkling grapefruit soda and garnish with a wedge of lemon or grapefruit. You can also use as a garnish a sprig of mint, rosemary, basil or thyme, or a rhubarb stalk.

Coco-Citrus-Tea Cordial*

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Lime or grapefruit juice

.25 oz Lemon juice

15 grams Toasted coconut flakes

3 oz Green tea, cold

2.5 oz Evaporated cane sugar

Lemon & lime peels

DIRECTIONS

Toast the shredded coconut flakes in a small pan on very low heat until light golden brown. Stir with a spatula occasionally, being careful not to burn the flakes.

Add all of the ingredients to a small saucepan on very low heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. When the liquid is close to simmering, remove the pan from the heat and let cool. Once cooled, strain out the peels and coconut flakes and refrigerate the cordial.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

