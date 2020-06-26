Love the Manhattan? Then You Need to Try a Reverse Manhattan

Thank you Bulleit Bourbon and the TipsFromHome Initiative for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The reverse Manhattan is a favorite drink of chef Jacques Pépin. It was preceded by the Reverse Martini, a drink I had lots of calls for in the two decades right after I started bartending—a dash of gin in a chilled vermouth. I worked Jacques’s charity fundraiser for his foundation and the Reverse Manhattan was his choice for one of the evening’s cocktails.”

When would you serve this drink? “Like the Martini this drink is a preprandial quaff.”

What music would you pair it with? “The music of conversation.”

What food would you pair it with? “Pulled pork sliders would be a good call.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Well, I first made it for Jacques and his 350 guests. These days I make it for my wife, Jill, she leans towards small cocktails with a high degree of deliciousness and a moderate level of alcohol.”

Reverse Manhattan

By Dale DeGroff

INGREDIENTS

1 part Bulleit Bourbon (Order on Drizly)

1 part Sweet vermouth

1 part Dry vermouth

2 dashes Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Aromatic Bitters

Glass: Cocktail

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. Flame an orange peel over the cocktail and then drop it in.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.