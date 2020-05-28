The Perfect Hot Weather Aperitif

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was messaging with friends and family who wanted drink ideas based on what they had in their kitchens. By week two of sitting at home, I was organizing my pantry by expiration dates. My house has a pretty well-stocked spice cabinet, so I started looking for things I could pair. So, I took canned apricots from the pantry and sage from the spice cabinet.”

When would you serve this drink? “Right now. Whenever you feel like making a drink. In an ideal situation, I would serve it at the start of a meal with friends and family. When we hang out we usually graze on assorted cheeses, charcuterie and appetizers for a few hours before we even get to the main course.”

What music would you pair it with? “Whatever you like to chill out to, Motown, country, ’90s hip hop, death metal...Music is totally subjective, if it’s your jam then play that.”

What food would you pair it with? “Right now, I would say whatever is available or whatever it is that you like to eat. But it would also go well with a creamy pasta dish.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My great-aunt Gep. She was a World War II survivor and she went on to live in multiple countries. She was a phenomenal cook and didn’t mince words. So, I would want her opinion of my drink, and more importantly any words of wisdom for how to deal with the current situation.”

Sage Advice

By Jules Gomes

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Haku® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

.75 part Sage Syrup*

2 parts Apricot Puree**

.75 part Lemon juice

Sparkling wine

Glass: Wine glass

Garnish: Lemon wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the sparkling wine, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and top with some sparkling wine. Strain into a wine glass filled with fresh ice and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Sage Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

2 Tbsp Sage (dry or fresh)

DIRECTIONS

Add the water and sage to a small saucepan and cook over medium heat. Add the sugar just as bubbles start to form on the bottom of the pan. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pull off the heat and once cooled, bottle and store in the refrigerator.

Apricot Puree**

Open a can of apricots in syrup and drain off half of the liquid. Pour the rest into a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator.

