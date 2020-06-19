Spicing Up the Classic Old-Fashioned with BBQ Syrup

Thank you Wild Turkey® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “My appetite! It’s summer in New Orleans and it’s getting pretty warm. My favorite thing to do is barbecue with friends and family in the park or at the lake, but because of social distancing that won’t happen anytime soon. I love to drink a chilled glass of whiskey with my BBQ. So, I thought to myself, why not combine both into one equally appetizing and delicious cocktail?”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d serve this drink on a hot summer day. It’s a good cocktail for porch sitting or general partying outdoors.”

What music would you pair it with? “Something old-school and definitely something that gets people off their feet. Like “Before I Let Go” by Maze and Frankie Beverly. This Old-Fashioned has too much attitude to be drunk sitting down!”

What food would you pair it with? “Even though this cocktail contains BBQ flavors already, consuming it with a plate of BBQ chicken, pork, beef, or fish is ideal! Preferably with a side of hearty mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Barack Obama, hands down.”

Smoked BBQ Old-Fashioned

By J’Nai Williams

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Wild Turkey® Rye

.5 part BBQ Syrup*

1-2 dashes Angostura® Bitters

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lemon peel and lemon wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Squeeze a lemon peel over the drink and discard. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

BBQ Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

.5 cup Water

.5 cup Brown sugar

.25 cup Honey

2.5 tsp BBQ seasoning

2 heavy pinches Smoked paprika

2 pinches Black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a saucepan and heat until the sugar has dissolved. Let the mix sit out overnight at room temperature. The next day strain the syrup into a clean container and store in the refrigerator.

