Add a Touch of Spice & Sweetness to Your Margarita

Thank you Espolòn® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired by the fresh herbs that I have growing in my garden! I am lucky to be able to spend time outdoors and wanted to share those same fresh flavors in a simple Margarita variation.”

When would you serve this drink? “Warm, sunny days beg for Margaritas! And the Some Like it Hot combines chile heat with cooling herbs, like mint and cilantro. It’s perfect for warm weather!”

What music would you pair it with? “Xique-Xique. Groovy, rhythmic, organic—they bring the outdoors in and can seamlessly transition from day to night. The center of my summer playlist.”

What food would you pair it with? “Tacos, of course! Throw some carne asada on the grill and soak in those summer vibes.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would like to make this cocktail for all my friends. I miss my friends.”

Some Like it Hot

By Jessie Smyth

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Espolòn® Blanco Tequila

1 part Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur®

1 part Fresh lime juice

.75 part Spicy Honey Syrup*

Glass: Rocks, rimmed with coriander salt

Garnish: Coriander blossom

DIRECTIONS

Run a lime wedge along the rim of a rock glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish filled with coriander salt (a blend of two parts coriander and 1 part salt). Put the prepared glass to the side.

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a coriander blossom.

Spicy Honey Syrup*

Add 2/3 of a cup honey and 1/3 of a cup hot water to a blender. Add a handful each of fresh cilantro, mint, basil and tarragon, plus 2 jalapeños and a pinch of coriander, cardamom and cumin. Blend on medium until you have a beautiful green paste. Strain the syrup into a clean bottle.

Interview has been condensed and edited.