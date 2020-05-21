A Frozen Strawberry & Gin Cocktail for Two

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Trying to change things up at my house for happy hour. My wife and I have been drinking lots of Negronis, Manhattans, Margaritas and Martinis. I noticed a mango popsicle in the freezer the other day and added it to mezcal and lime juice for a nice mango Margarita. Then I saw a strawberry popsicle and thought strawberry, black pepper and gin!”

When would you serve this drink? “Happy hour during shelter in place? Or on a sunny afternoon, since it’s refreshing and highly quaffable!”

What music would you pair it with? “It’s great with anything. We’ve lately been steadily listening to The Cure’s Standing on a Beach album.”

What food would you pair it with? “It’s got food in it! Any and all happy hour snacks.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk. RIP.”

Strawberry & Black Pepper Gimlet

By Ryan Fitzgerald

INGREDIENTS

4 parts Roku® Gin (Order on Drizly)

2 parts Lime juice

.5 tsp Ground black pepper

1 Strawberry popsicle, stick removed

Glass: Small wine glass

Garnish: Strawberry

DIRECTIONS

This recipe makes two servings. Add all of the ingredients to a mason jar and shake. Taste a bit of the drink with a spoon to see if it’s sweet enough. If it’s not, add a pinch of sugar and shake again. Pour the mixture unstrained into a small wine glass and garnish with a strawberry.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Roku® Gin, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.