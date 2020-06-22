Turn Your Fresh Strawberries into this Tequila Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “This drink is inspired by the warm weather we are all finally getting—a long awaited spring. I always associate strawberries with the onset of spring and summer. As a kid, when it would get warmer, my mom would slice them up for me to snack on after school.”

When would you serve this drink? “This is totally a warm weather drink, so definitely in the spring and summer. I think it’s the perfect drink to bring to a BBQ or dinner party!”

What music would you pair it with? “Salsa music for sure—something fun and upbeat that makes you want to dance.”

What food would you pair it with? “I think this goes great with a lot of things, personally I would pair this drink with ceviche or maybe some fish tacos.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to make this cocktail for Oprah. She may be the only other person who loves tequila as much as I do.”

Strawberry Daze

By Arianna Hone

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.75 oz Strawberry Peppercorn Syrup*

.75 oz Lime juice

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Fresh cracked peppercorn and a sliced strawberry

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with 6 or 7 twists of fresh cracked peppercorn and a sliced strawberry on the rim of the glass.

Strawberry Peppercorn Syrup*

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp Black peppercorns

1 cup Fresh strawberries, sliced and destemmed

1 cup Granulated white sugar

.5 cup Water

DIRECTIONS

Toast the peppercorns in a saucepan over medium heat until the pepper begins to pop and release aroma. Add all of the other ingredients and let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and fine strain into a bottle or container. Keep refrigerated and it will last two weeks.

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Jose Cuervo® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Tequila Cuervo La Rojeña, S.A. de C.V. ©2020 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.