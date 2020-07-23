A Tropical Whisky Cocktail for Summer

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to create a cocktail that made you think of simple and easy times. One that could be created at home, with interchangeable ingredients.”

What music would you pair it with? “Funk. It’s a fun cocktail that excites your mouth! So why wouldn’t you pick music that also excites your feet?”

What food would you pair it with? “Something delicious. I think this cocktail can adapt to any situation.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Gilda Radner. She seemed like a cool chick and I would love to share a cocktail and a laugh with her right now.”

Tick Tock Toki

By Julia Reh

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Suntory Whisky Toki® (Order on Drizly)

1 part Guava juice

.25 part Açaí Tea-Infused Honey*

.5 part Lemon juice

Glass: Cocktail or coupe

Garnish: Lemon peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass or coupe. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Açaí Tea-Infused Honey*

INGREDIENTS

12 oz Honey

6 oz Water

2 Açaí berry tea bags

DIRECTIONS

Add the water and honey to a small pot over medium heat. Heat until the honey is dissolved.

Then add the tea bags and let steep for 10-15 minutes. Let cool and pour into a clean container.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Suntory Whisky Toki® Japanese Whisky, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.