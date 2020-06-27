If you Like the Bloody Mary, You’ll Want To Try this Drink

Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this Bartenders At Home cocktail video.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I’ve always been curious about tomatillos because I find them to be so tasty, yet you don’t see them used in many different ways. Therefore, I wanted to create a cocktail that could really showcase their subtle, fruity character.”

When would you serve this drink? “It is tangy, spicy and savory, which allows it to be very versatile. Have it in place of a Bloody Mary in the morning or save it for an aperitivo.”

What music would you pair it with? “I would pair this cocktail with music that is zippy, uplifting and has soul. Anything from the Little Dragon discography would be absolutely divine.”

What food would you pair it with? “This cocktail would pair nicely with all kinds of seafood. I could also see it pairing very nicely with tacos.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Leah Chase”

White Dragon

By Alex Utter

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Haku® Vodka (Order on Drizly)

.25 part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

.5 part Lime juice

1 part Tomatillo juice*

Glass: Double rocks glass, rimmed with shichimi togarashi & salt

DIRECTIONS

In a shallow bowl or on a small plate, mix two parts of shichimi togarashi (or red chili flakes) with one part flaked salt. Rub the outer rim of a double rocks glass with a lime wedge and then lightly dip the moist rim into the togarashi-and-salt blend, turning as you go. Place the prepared glass to the side.

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into prepared glass, and fill with fresh ice.

*To make the tomatillo juice, remove the husks from the tomatillos and clean them. Cut them into quarters and blend them until pulpy. Strain the liquid from the solids. If you have a juicer you can simply use it to extract the juice instead of blending. (Bonus: keep the pulp and seeds to add to scrambled eggs for breakfast.)

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Haku® Vodka, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly