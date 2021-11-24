Raising kind, reflective, courageous, compassionate people isn’t easy. If you feel like you could use some back-up (who couldn’t?), you might find help in one unlikely place: the gifts you buy for your kiddos this holiday season. For parents who want to give presents that kids will love but that also teach important lessons—about celebrating mistakes, pushing creative thinking, and finding the humor in roadblocks—look no further. These lessons are often imparted through shows, like Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, and the right toys can reinforce those learnings while also bringing the fun. Educational, entertaining, and free of parenting guilt? It’s a yes!

Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse Playset Your kiddos can now play with their very own Gabby’s Dollhouse Purrfect Dollhouse, exactly as it comes to life in their favorite show! The show’s creators developed the dollhouse to represent the ultimate play experience and spark creativity in music, cooking, arts and crafts, science and more. “The quirky world of the dollhouse provides limitless inspiration for outlandish adventures,” explains creator and executive producer Jennifer Twomey. It’s sure to spark creativity and problem solving, so your little one can follow in the steps of Gabby and her friends. Buy at Target $ 60

Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky And Spirit This preschool-show-inspired favorite will give your budding animal lover a sense of responsibility and admiration for horses. Spirit is built with a life-like walking feature, and Lucky can actually mount the horse and ride around your living room. The grooming and feeding accessories are playful reminders to care for, feed, and love our fellow creatures. Buy at Walmart $ 50

Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Room Sets Your kiddo will be inspired to roll with it through pretend play with these Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Room Sets. It’s a theme dear to the show’s creators: “[We] hope to inspire preschoolers to turn their missteps and ‘whoopsies’ into something creative and beautiful,” says Twomey. Translating this into play is another way to help our kids practice these important life skills. Each set features interactive surprises, two dollhouse deliveries, furniture and accessories to spark innovative play. Ignite imaginations with Pillow Cat’s Sweet Dreams Bedroom or MerCat’s Primp and Pamper Bathroom. Buy at Target $ 15

Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus If their favorite movie just so happens to be a reminder of the importance of protecting our planet and the incredible creatures that live in it, lean in for the holidays. This colossal swimming dinosaur will make a big splash with your kids and kickstart a conversation about protecting our planet's creatures. The best part? It’s made with 100% ocean-bound plastic sourced from waterways in areas lacking formal waste systems. Good for your kids' education and good for the planet! Buy at Target $ 35

Gabby’s Dollhouse Deluxe Figure Set “ Gabby encourages a ‘growth mindset’ mentality. That means to always celebrate mistakes, never be afraid to ‘give it a go,’ and to believe in the power of ‘Yet,’” explains Twomey (for instance, “I can’t read...yet.”). With these seven of their favorite Gabby’s Dollhouse characters, kids will be inspired to believe in themselves, and when facing challenges, to get back up again. Buy at Walmart $ 20

Illumination’s Minions Fart ‘n Fire Stay with us here: bathroom talk is probably already happening in both serious and silly ways in your home. Being open about our wonderful, mysterious, and yes, sometimes very giggle-inducing bodily functions is a key element of raising confident kiddos. This super-sized blaster “lets it rip” with over 20 different toots that range from blips to drawn out bombs, plus a water chamber for mists all around. Let’s show our kids that having conversations about our bodies, in all their glory, can be fun! Buy at Target $ 30

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey’s Kitchen "One of our main goals is to have kids celebrate their mistakes and not be afraid to try new things," says creator and executive producer of the show, Traci Paige Johnson. What better place to practice than the kitchen? Your little one can test their baking skills with Cakey in a fully-stocked kitchen with all the cat-ified chef accessories and a unique QR code that unlocks an extra special surprise. This deluxe set is sure to inspire interactive play and impart that every baking challenge is a new learning experience. Buy at Target $ 15