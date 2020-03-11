CHEAT SHEET
TSA Agents Test Positive for Coronavirus
Three Transportation Security Administration agents who worked at San Jose International Airport have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency announced late Tuesday. “The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” the agency said in statement. The news came amid growing concerns over the rapid spread of the virus, which has now hit multiple states and affected people who have not recently traveled to China or other affected regions. The states with the largest number of cases are Washington, New York, and California—all with over 150 confirmed cases each.