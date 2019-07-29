TSA Confiscates Missile Launcher From Checked Bag at Baltimore Airport

CHEAT SHEET
An active-duty military officer was stopped in Baltimore’s airport after officials found a missile launcher in his bag on Monday morning, The Washington Post reports. The man, who was traveling to his home in Texas from Kuwait, said he packed the launcher in his checked bag to keep as a souvenir. Even though the missile launcher was not a “live device,” Transportation Security Administration officials at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport confiscated it because military weapons are not permitted in carry-on or checked luggage. TSA then gave the launcher to Maryland’s fire marshal for safe disposal, and the man was able to catch his flight home.