CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
TSA Extends Face Mask Rules for Another Month
KEEP ‘EM ON
Read it at Transportation Security Administration
The Transportation Security Administration has extended its mask recommendation for another month to mitigate the spread of COVID. In a memo released Thursday, the TSA said it was following CDC guidelines by calling for masks to still be worn on all public transport and in transit hubs like airports through April 18. The agency said it will keep working with the CDC to evaluate “COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”