TSA Is Dropping Its Most Hated Airport Security Policy
One of the most hated airport security procedures is finally being phased out, nearly 20 years after it was first implemented. As of this week, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) will allow airline passengers to keep their shoes on as they go through screening lanes at airports across the country for the first time since 2006. The news was announced to TSA employees in an internal memo earlier this week, with the policy expected to roll out at select airports as early as this Sunday. Previously, only passengers in the TSA PreCheck line were allowed to keep their shoes on. “[Travellers] should feel relieved knowing that technology has advanced so significantly that T.S.A. officers can detect threats while wearing shoes,” former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall told the New York Times. “In the old days, this wasn’t the case.” Although the new policy has not been officially announced to the public, TSA sources confirmed the change to the Times and ABC News. A spokesman said: “T.S.A. and D.H.S. are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”