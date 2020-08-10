CHEAT SHEET
TSA Finding Guns in Carry-On Bags at Three Times the Normal Rate
The Transportation Security Administration found guns in carry-on luggage at triple the rate they normally would during the month of July. Officers found 15.3 guns per every million people screened in July 2020, up from 5.1 guns per million in July 2019. The percent of the guns found to be loaded has also dramatically risen: 80 percent of the guns found in July 2020 were loaded. TSA Administrator David Pekoske called for Americans traveling to follow gun-safety rules when traveling, stating that screeners are already in a high-risk environment and “no one should be introducing new” risks. It is legal to transport a gun if it is unloaded and in a locked case within a checked bag.