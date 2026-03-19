TSA Workers Forced to Sell Blood After Trump Demands They Work Without Pay

Some Transportation Security Administration employees have been forced to sell blood to make ends meet after missing paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told CBS Mornings: “We have individuals sleeping in their cars, drawing blood to afford to pay for gas to get to work.”

“Our people are hurting,” he said in a Wednesday interview.

President Donald Trump reacts as he takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 16, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and DHS for comment.

A Department of Homeland Security spending shutdown has forced 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay. It marks the third time in under a year that a government shutdown has left TSA employees without pay.

The partial shutdown entered its second month in March, with Senate Democrats and Republicans at an impasse over DHS funding.

Democrats are pushing for immigration agents to be required to get judicial warrants before entering private homes and a ban on masks that hide agents’ identities after two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were killed in Minnesota during DHS’ Operation Metro Surge. Republicans have so far refused to meet those demands.

With no agreement to end the shutdown in place, Stahl told CBS Mornings that around 300 TSA officers have quit and reported that the number of TSA officers calling in sick is rising.

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Some airports were hit especially hard. Nearly 41 percent of officers called out in Houston, about 36 percent in New Orleans, and more than 37 percent in Atlanta, forcing a checkpoint closure at the nation’s busiest airport.

Meanwhile, wait times at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston reached 103 minutes.

Amid the chaos, Stahl told CBS that airports may have to be shutdown.

“If the call rate does climb, there could be scenarios where we may have to shut down airports,” he said. “This is a serious situation.”

Trump has capitalized on the turmoil, blaming Democrats for the chaos and asking voters to punish them in upcoming midterm elections.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, he accused Democrats of causing “chaos at the airports” and branded them “Lunatics” over their “Radical Left asks.”

He added that Democrats were “FULLY TO BLAME” and “must pay a big price” in the midterms. “Keep fighting for the USA. GO TO WORK! I promise that I will never forget you!!!” he wrote in another post.

Stahl has urged Senate Democrats to resume negotiations.

“I believe it’s frankly unconscionable that we have Senate Democrats that are... holding our folks’ financial livelihood hostage over political games, political partisanship. So we really need to get back to normal order,” he told Fox News.

“If there’s not action taken, particularly from Senate Democrats, this is going to get worse, it’s not going to get better, and there will be significant pain [for] the passenger as well,” he continued.