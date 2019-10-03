CHEAT SHEET

    Hong Kong Teen Shot by Cops Charged With Attacking Police

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Jorge Silva

    The teenager who was shot in the chest by Hong Kong police during Monday’s pro-democracy protests is being charged with attacking police and rioting. The shooting of 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin was a watershed moment in the demonstrations that erupted four months ago—it was the first time police have shot a protester with a live round. The officer fired after the teen struck him with a metal rod during a mass protest marking China’s National Day. Tsang’s condition is stable after surgery. A police statement said the case against the teen will be heard in court Thursday and he is among seven people charged with rioting. He faces a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Police defended the shooting as “reasonable and lawful,” claiming the officer had feared for his life. In a separate development, it was reported that Hong Kong will use an emergency order for the first time in over 50 years to ban face masks at public gatherings.

