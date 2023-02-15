Michigan Woman Who Hit and Ran—All the Way to Thailand—Is Returning

Read it at WDIV
A Michigan woman charged in a hit-and-run accident that left a 22-year-old college student dead has agreed to return to the United States from Thailand, where she fled two days later. According to WDIV, Tubtim “Sue” Howson appeared at a press conference in Thailand and admitted she struck Kable on Jan. 1—first saying she thought she hit a deer, then saying she didn’t stay because he looked dead. “I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything,” she said. At the FBI’s request, Thai police found her and convinced her to come back to the U.S. to face charges.