Tucker Carlson: America ‘Must Strike Back’ Against Mexico

Tucker Carlson, of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, on Friday advocated for a U.S. war with Mexico, declaring that we “must strike back.” The firebrand host is well known for his xenophobic and sexist tirades, but Friday’s rant seemed to push even Carlson’s overstuffed envelope. “When the United States is attacked by a hostile foreign power it must strike back, and make no mistake Mexico is a hostile foreign power,” Carlson said. “For decades the Mexican government has sent its poor north to our country. This has allowed that country’s criminal oligarchy to maintain power and get even richer but at great expense to us. The flood of illegal workers into the United States has damaged our communities, ruined our schools, burdened our healthcare system and fractured our national unity.”