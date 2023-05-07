CHEAT SHEET
Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk Discussed Working Together: Report
Fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has been desperate to return to the airwaves before the 2024 election, and he’s begun to entertain alternatives as he battles his way out of his Fox News contract. Axios reports that Carlson has received offers from both Newsmax and Rumble that would exceed his Fox News contract, and he even spoke to Elon Musk about working together, though the two reportedly did not get into details. It comes as Carlson plans to use his allies to bully Fox into letting him out of his contract. “The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” his lawyer Bryan Freedman told the outlet.