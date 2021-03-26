Tucker & Guest Suggest Right Will Go Full Fascist Because Hunter Biden

Fox News host Tucker Carlson put forth the bizarre argument on Thursday night that Hunter Biden is somehow to blame for imminent “actual extremism” in the country while agreeing with his guest that the obvious outcome is the right deciding to “pick a fascist” to lead in the near future.

During his primetime Fox News program on Thursday evening, Carlson brought up the recent Politico story about the bizarre 2018 case involving President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his missing gun.

Besides noting the Secret Service’s supposed involvement at the time in investigating the incident, Carlson also touted one aspect of the story as proof of Democratic hypocrisy on gun laws and evidence that there’s a separate tier of justice for the younger Biden.

“Politico obtained the firearms transaction record and receipt for the gun,” Carlson said, adding: “And Hunter Biden was asked, as all gun buyers, are you addicted to or a user of unlawful substances. Of course, he was. He was booted out of the Navy for it. Everyone knew it. He lied about it. That’s a felony.”

Turning to his guest, far-right talk host Jesse Kelly, the Fox News star asked the pundit how he thought it would work out for him personally if he “lied on a federal gun form,” prompting Kelly to claim that he’d currently be in Fort Leavenworth.

“We both know how this works,” Kelly continued. “Rules for powerful Democrats and rules for people like you and I. This is what they do and people are sick of it. It’s making people feel hopeless. It feels like there is no justice out there. It feels as useless as going to a feminist rally and trying to find a woman who can cook.”

Following Kelly’s blatantly misogynistic analogy, Carlson replied: “I think you make a really solid point about the sadness and the powerlessness that people feel in the face of this.”

The primetime host, meanwhile, wondered aloud if the situation with Hunter Biden was going to result in American citizens deciding to ignore the legal system and laws of the country.

“At some point, people are going to say, ‘Why should I follow the rules? Why should I be a good citizen if they don’t have to follow the rules?’ I mean, things kind of break down at some point, don’t they?” Carlson asked his guest.

“They will break down,” Kelly exclaimed. “I have said this before and I’m telling you I’m worried that I’m right. The right is going to pick a fascist within ten to 20 years!”

Carlson interjected: “Right. That’s right.”

“Because they are not going to be the only ones on the outs,” Kelly continued, adding: “We are not a tiny minority. If we are all going to be treated like criminals and all subject to every single law while antifa and Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free, then the right is going to take drastic measures!”

Kelly concluded his point by claiming “nobody cares” about the president’s son’s drug use or other past behavior, instead insisting that it’s “about justice” and the need for Hunter Biden to be held accountable.

“So well put and absolutely right,” Carlson reacted. “We are moving toward actual extremism because they’re undermining the system that kept extremism at bay. I don’t think we can say that enough. I’m so glad that you just said it.”