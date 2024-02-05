Tucker Carlson and the Kremlin Aren’t Shutting Down Putin Interview Rumors
‘WE’LL SEE’
Is Tucker Carlson about to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin? Neither the former Fox News host or the Kremlin appeared willing to give a straight answer to the question Monday. Carlson, who has been releasing interviews on X following his ouster from Fox last year, has been spotted in various places around Moscow since the weekend. “It’s beautiful,” he said in an interview published by Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. “I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it but I have never seen it before.” Asked if he was really in the city to interview Putin, Carlson said “We’ll see” and smiled. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was separately asked if an interview is in the works. “Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this,” Peskov said. “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.” Carlson said in September that he’d previously “tried to interview Vladimir Putin, but the U.S. government stopped me.”