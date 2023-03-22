Tucker Carlson Begs Biden to Stop Trump Indictment ‘for the Sake of the Country’
GETTING DESPERATE
Tucker Carlson pleaded with Joe Biden to stop the possible indictment of Donald Trump for the sake of America. On Tuesday night, ahead of the former president’s potential indictment over an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, Carlson framed Trump’s possible arrest as politically motivated persecution on the part of “Soros-funded prosecutor” Alvin Bragg. “So in Manhattan tomorrow, what will certainly be an overwhelmingly liberal grand jury will meet,” Carlson said. “And unless something unexpected happens, Democrats will have taken the unprecedented step of using a corrupt justice system to take out the front runner in the Republican presidential field in a presidential race.” If that happens, Carlson said, “America will never be the same.” “You’ve got to hope that for the sake of the country, the Biden White House, which will be running against Trump, will put the country above partisanship and stop this,” he added. “And that Merrick Garland at the DOJ will issue a very public statement saying that this is wrong—which it is—and therefore preserve for our grandchildren our justice system.”