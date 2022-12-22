Tucker Carlson Bizarrely Accuses Ukraine’s Zelensky of Dressing Like a ‘Strip Club’ Manager
SAD TROLL
Tucker Carlson is outraged by the way Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dressed during his historic trip to the U.S. on Wednesday, likening his appearance to that of a strip club manager. After Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House and addressed a joint session of Congress, Carlson took issue with his signature combat fatigues in the opening minutes of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they love you,” Carlson said, adding: “[T]he president of Ukraine arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out. Instead, they did whatever he wanted.” His comments came after Donald Trump Jr. sparked backlash on Wednesday by calling the Ukrainian leader a “welfare queen.”