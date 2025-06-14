Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson made waves on Friday when he criticized not only President Donald Trump, whom he described as being “complicit” in Israel’s attack on Iran, but also former Fox News pals like Sean Hannity and Rupert Murdoch for acting as “warmongers.”

In his Friday morning newsletter, Carlson wrote of Trump’s prior knowledge of the attack on Iran, “While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s event.”

He continued, “Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out. Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it. Our country is in deep.” ADVERTISEMENT

”It’s worth taking a step back and wondering how any of this helps the United States," Carlson added. “We can’t think of a single way.”

In another piece of commentary, Carlson explicitly stated his position, writing, “The United States should not at any level participate in a war with Iran. No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground.”

He continued, calling on the Trump administration to “drop Israel [and] let them fight their own wars... If Israel wants to wage this war, it has every right to do so. It is a sovereign country, and it can do as it pleases. But not with America’s backing.”

Carlson cited concerns over American involvement in the conflict having the potential to “whip up the radical Islamic world’s hatred for the West and fuel the next generation of terrorism,” but also the risk of “thousands of immediate American deaths, all in the name of a foreign agenda that has nothing to do with our country.”

He added, “We reject the idea of involving the U.S. in an Israeli war for the same reason we would stand against doing the same thing on behalf of Eritrea, Suriname, Cambodia, or any other random country you could close your eyes and point at on a map. It is not America’s fight.“

“Engaging in it would be a middle finger in the faces of the millions of voters who cast their ballots in hopes of creating a government that would finally put the United States first,” he continued. ”What happens next will define Donald Trump’s presidency.”

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025

Later on Friday, Carlson took to X to call out, by name, the “warmongers” who are “calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct U.S. military involvement in a war with Iran.” Among them? Former Fox News pals Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and Rupert Murdoch.

An op-ed published on Hannity’s website Friday argued that Israel was “serving the entire world” and “fending off extinction,” and that “The rest of the Middle East, indeed the world, gets to free-ride on Israel’s bold self-defense.”