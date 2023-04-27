Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Tells Viewers to Stay Tuned

Former Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday seemed to hint that he won’t be staying quiet for long following his ousting from the right-wing network, though what exactly his next move will be remains unclear.

Carlson, who learned he was done at Fox on Monday morning and thus was not given the chance to say any final words on the network, posted to Twitter a video of him in his home studio that he had used to shoot interviews for Tucker Carlson Today.

The time Carlson spent “outside the noise for a few days” made him realize “how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said.

“They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing,” said Carlson, who, before Fox News, held on-air gigs at CNN and MSNBC. “In five years we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who has participated.”

Claiming that “big topics” like war, civil liberties and emerging science “get virtually no discussion at all,” Carlson placed the blame at the foot of “both political parties and their donors.”

“They actively collude to shut down any conversation about it,” continued Carlson, maintaining that that won’t be permanent.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” said Carlson, who routinely used his platform at Fox to push conspiracies. “At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe: true things prevail.”

“Where can you still find Amerians saying true things?” continued Carlson, who has already been offered work by the state-funded Russia Today news network and in the U.S., the One America News Network. “There aren’t many places left. But there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”